Westbound I-80 Between Cheyenne and Laramie Closed Again

4:07 P.M. UPDATE:

Westbound Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Laramie has been closed due to winter conditions.

As of 4:05 p.m., the estimated reopening time is unknown.

3:41 P.M. UPDATE:

According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, traffic is backed up and slow moving both directions on Interstate 80 between Laramie and Cheyenne, especially close to the Summit and Vedauwoo.

ORIGINAL STORY:

For the second time today, westbound Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Laramie has been closed due to a crash.

According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, the crash has blocked all lanes westbound on I-80 in Telephone Canyon near the Summit.

WYDOT says drivers should be prepared to stop and expect delays.

Drivers are encouraged to call 511 or go to wyoroad.info for the latest road closures.