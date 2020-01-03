UPDATE: Westbound I-80 Reopens Between Cheyenne and Laramie

10:51 A.M.:

Westbound Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Laramie is now open.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The westbound lanes of Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Laramie have been closed due to winter conditions that have both lanes closed between Laramie and Rawlins.

Eastbound I-80 between Rock Springs and Rawlins is also closed.

As of Friday at 7:30 a.m., Wyoming Department of Transportation officials estimated the road would reopen in nine to 11 hours.

Those headed eastbound on I-80 between Laramie and Cheyenne should expect black ice.