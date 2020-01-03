UPDATE: Westbound I-80 Reopens Between Cheyenne and Laramie
10:51 A.M.:
Westbound Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Laramie is now open.
ORIGINAL STORY:
The westbound lanes of Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Laramie have been closed due to winter conditions that have both lanes closed between Laramie and Rawlins.
Eastbound I-80 between Rock Springs and Rawlins is also closed.
As of Friday at 7:30 a.m., Wyoming Department of Transportation officials estimated the road would reopen in nine to 11 hours.
Those headed eastbound on I-80 between Laramie and Cheyenne should expect black ice.
