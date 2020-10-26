Westbound I-80 Closed Between Cheyenne and Laramie Due to Crash

12:07 P.M. UPDATE:

Westbound Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Laramie has reopened.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A crash has forced the closure of westbound Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Laramie, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

As of 9:43 a.m., the estimated reopening time is unknown.

I-80 eastbound is open, but WYDOT says it's slick.

"If traveling today, please give yourself extra time to get to your destination," the agency posted on Facebook. "Stay alert, give yourself space and be sure to buckle up!"

Drivers are encouraged to call 511 or go to wyoroad.info for the latest road closures.