Westbound I-80 Closed Between Laramie and Cheyenne

11:51 A.M.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation says westbound I-80 between Laramie and Cheyenne has been closed due to rolling closure.

The estimated opening time is between noon and 4 p.m. on March 3.

11:21 A.M.:

ORIGINAL STORY:

Winter conditions have forced the Wyoming Department of Transportation to close westbound Interstate 80 between Laramie and Cheyenne.

As of Monday at 11:15 a.m., the estimated opening time is unknown.

Eastbound I-80 between Laramie and Cheyenne is closed to light, high-profile vehicles due to gusting winds.

Drivers are encouraged to call 511 or go to wyoroad.info for the latest road conditions.

​​