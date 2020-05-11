Westbound I-80 Off-Ramp to Northbound I-25 to Close for 10 Days

The westbound Interstate 80 off-ramp to northbound Interstate 25 will be closed starting Tuesday for slab repairs.

Wyoming Department of Transportation spokeswoman Jordan Achs says a detour will be in place going east on U.S. 30 (Lincolnway) until meeting up with I-25.

She says the off-ramp will be closed for approximately 10 days depending on weather conditions.

The work is part of a district-wide slab repair project that's scheduled to be completed by June 30.

