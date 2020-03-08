We are very excited for the return of Westworld. Our favorite HBO sci-fi series finally returns with its highly anticipated Season 3. It’s been a long time coming; the Season 2 finale aired in June of 2018. 18 months later, new Westworld is finally here.

It’s been so long since we watched the show, in fact, that our memory of the ending is a little hazy. Who’s a robot at this point? Who’s still a human? Who looks like one human but is actually another robot in disguise? This stuff was confusing when it just aired; a year and a half later, we’re really lost.

To help sort it all out, ScreenCrush put together this full recap of Westworld Season 1 (known as “The Maze”) and Season 2 (known as “The Door”). It will bring you up to speed on everything that happened on that advanced Western theme park — and why the new episodes have drastically changed the setting and subject.

If you liked this video recapping everything you need to know before Season 3 of Westworld check out some more of our videos below, including our breakdown of the Westworld Season 2 finale, a ton of Westworld trivia, and our video recap of every Breaking Bad episode in 15 minutes. Plus, there’s tons more over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Westworld airs on Sundays on HBO.