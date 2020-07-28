Wet Weather In SE Wyoming Today, Heavy Rain In Some Areas Wed

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle today.

More rainfall, possibly heavy at times is expected tomorrow (July 29). The agency posted this statement on its website:

''Numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected today, mainly west of Interstate 25. For Wednesday, scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms will occur, with locally heavy rain from some storms to the north of a Douglas to Scottsbluff line.''