‘We’ve Got a Few Surprises,’ Mayor Orr Says of Recognizing Grads

Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr says she's reached out to both superintendents in Laramie County, and the city is willing to let the school districts hold delayed graduation ceremonies at any city venue free of charge.

"Be it our parks or even possibly the Civic Center if it's appropriate, when it's appropriate, and then of course we've got the Ice and Events Center," said Orr.

Laramie County School District #2 announced Thursday that it was remaining closed for the rest of the school year due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, but LCSD1 has yet to render a decision.

"We are going to continue remote learning and teaching until we feel like it's safe and our health officials feel like it's safe for us to come back to school," Superintendent Dr. Boyd Brown said during his State of the District address Thursday.

"If I had to guess, we will probably finish the year using remote learning and teaching," Brown added. "We would love to have our kids back, but we do not want to have a situation like we've seen at some other schools where it goes rampant through those schools."

"I know that there's been talk and I think surveys about having a delayed graduation," said Orr. "We definitely want to recognize everybody, and I think we've got a few surprises for how the city and our community wants to (do that)."

