What are the highest rated beers in Wyoming?

Now, I’m sure there are a lot of people that are going to be like, “Oh Coors is tops in Wyoming”, well, I love to taste the Rockies but this isn’t the point in this article. I’m talking about Wyoming made beers! Now, the good people of Beeradvocate listed the top beers from the Cowboy State. There are a lot of great beers that are an honorable mention, but let’s just see what lands in the top 10 from these beer nerds.

Chuck Morris IPA from Melvin Brewing

Hop Shocker IPA from Melvin Brewing

Le Serpent Sour from Snake River Brewing

Drunken Master IPA from Melvin Brewing(I’m seeing a pattern here)

Hubert Pale Ale from Melvin Brewing

Melvin IPA from Melvin Brewing

Zonker Stout from Snake River Brewing

Citradamus IPA from Melvin Brewing

Asterisk IPA from Melvin Brewing

2x4 DIPA from Melving Brewing

So, it seems that they are at the lease very biased to Melvin Brewing, which that statement isn’t a slight at Melvin. They make wonderful beers. It just seems like they’re the sexy choice in this instance. Here on the Front Range between Cheyenne and Laramie, there are tons of incredible beers. I mean, come on! Altitude Brewing has won several Gold Medals from the Great American Beer Festival, Accomplice, Freedom’s Edge, Danielmark, Blacktooth, Bonds Brewing, Cold Creek and The Library have to deserve some mention. Maybe I’m just biased to these great beers. But, I write stuff on the internet, too, so how about I start rating a different regional beer a week and we can compare notes?