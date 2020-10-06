What Dine-In Restaurants Are Wyoming’s Favorite to Flock To?

Since the start of the pandemic, it hasn't exactly been easy for anyone to 'flock' to most places, restaurants included. However, with social distancing guidelines easing over time, dine-in customers are returning to their favorite restaurant chains. So which one is Wyoming's favorite?

According to the publication Top Data, each state has been slowly but surely returning to certain restaurant chains throughout the U.S. at an increasing rate and many of the usual suspects were on most states list such as Applebee's, Chili's, Texas Roadhouse, Olive Garden, and a few others. In Wyoming, it seems that the most popular restaurant that dine-in customers are 'flocking' to since easing of pandemic restrictions has been Denny's.

There's just something about that All-American Grand Slam that we just can't get enough of apparently. The top-five for Wyoming is listed here:

Denny's Olive Garden Red Lobster Buffalo Wild Wings Texas Roadhouse

Any of those could have showed up at the top of the list, but they didn't. Denny's took the top spot and I have a theory why: they serve breakfast all day. I'm a big believer in eating breakfast foods for any meal. If I really wanted to make the effort to do so, I'd eat an omelette for dinner every night. I'm guessing that Wyoming likes their breakfast to a similar degree. After all, recent data showed that our favorite food to order at food trucks in breakfast food, so there's even more empirical evidence to support that.

So take that, Olive Garden! Breakfast food > Unlimited breadsticks...I'm kidding, Olive Garden. We love you very much! Please never take away the unlimited breadsticks! They're amazing!

To check out what each state picked as their top dine-in chain, check out the map at the link here.