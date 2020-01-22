What Do Wyomingites Love To Snack On?

Cowboys and Cowgirls in the Cowboy State love them some Cowboy Jerky (buffalo jerky), according to Business Insider.

The attraction to buffalo jerky compared to regular beef jerky for Wyoming is the amazing flavor and chewy texture. Another advantage to buffalo jerky is Bison are grass-fed on strict regulated farms. They don't ingest hormones or antibiotics and they are a leaner meat with quite a bit of protein.

Next time you are about to head out on the ranch for the day, grab you a bag of the Cowboy States favorite snack, Cowboy Jerky (buffalo jerky).

If jerky isn't your favorite snack, what is?

Enter your number to get our free mobile app



