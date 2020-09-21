What Embarrassing Thing Is Wyoming Googling?

Now, I’m not going to sit here and act like I’ve never Googled anything weird, so this isn’t a diss on anyone that wants to find out how many kids Phillip Rivers really has or the reason there are more hotdogs in a pack than there are buns. These things just happen, so we’re not here to judge on that. Though, some states do look up some weird stuff, and this list from the website, Zippia, has found some interesting facts. Here’s how they looked it up.

Using Google Trends, we determined the most embarrassing thing each state googles more than any other. Google searches are a great way to learn more about people, because people Google pretty transparently, with no self-conscious thoughts. Although judging from the data, maybe they should feel a little self-conscious. We look at searches ranging from August 2019 to August 2020, giving us a full year of cringey internet searches. We searched hundreds of terms ranging from awkward medical questions, reality shows and unpopular movies, conspiracy theories, unfashionable clothing, and other mortifying queries.

Looking around each state, our noisy neighbors to the south in Colorado, looked up Mumble Rap, Utah looks up Baby Geniuses, Idaho wants to learn how to vape, Montana looks up Nick Nolte, Nebraska is smelly feet and South Dakota needs a one on one with Dr. Phil.

So what is Wyoming embarrassed about looking up on Google? We look up casserole recipes. I’m just wondering if there is a staggering amount of this information researched on holidays to take to our aunt’s house? That’s all I can really gather from that...