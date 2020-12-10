What Gift Will Wyoming Give More Than Any Other This Year?

Fingers crossed for a Red Rider Carbine-Action 200 Shot Range Model Air Rifle with a compass in the stock! I mean, I don't recall seeing it on this list from Zippia, but we can still hope for each other, right?

Anyways, Zippia pulled together a bunch of data, because they're pros, about what gift each state will give more than any other this year. It's a pretty fun list to read through, though, it's not a bright shining spot for Wyoming, but, we'll get to that later. Here's how they figured the data.

Using Google Trends, we determined the potential Christmas gift each state searched for more than any other states. For example, Minnesota searched for Chipotle gift cards more than any other state. Google searches are a great way to learn more about what gifts people are pondering, especially this year with online shopping being so popular. We searched hundreds of terms ranging from gift cards to restaurants and stores, popular tech, kitchen goods, stocking stuffers, and more. We look at searches ranging from November 11th, 2020 to December 7th, 2020, giving us a good chunk of the holiday shopping season to examine.

So, how does this work for our neighboring states? What do they get each other for the Holidays? Of course, Colorado had to do something Yuppie like by getting an indoor spin cycle, Nebraska is going for the Applebee's Gift Card, Utah wants a Nintendo Switch, Idaho gets a bread maker and Montana is giving out Patagonia jackets, fancy.

What about the Cowboy State? Well, I'm a little embarrassed to say that we are a generation behind the curve in video games as we're giving Playstation 4s. Not 5, 4. Wow. People kept googling PS4 and it blows my mind. Well, if your mama gets you that for Christmas, don't be surprised.

Via Zippia

How do you feel about Wyoming's item?