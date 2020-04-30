What Habit, Hobby Have You Picked Up While Social Distancing?

Maybe that extra time at home has introduced you to a new activity you love.

Social distancing has not been easy. Aside from the financial struggles and the lack of interaction with others, we've been bored. All of this time at home has pushed us to get creative with the ways that we entertain ourselves. Has that sparked any creativity in you?

I mean, Netflix can only entertain for so long.

I'll be the first to admit that doing nothing is extremely enticing however, I knew at the start that this time at home needed to be seen as a gift if I was going to survive. Now, don't get me wrong, I know this time has been extremely depressing and anxiety-inducing. Some days it takes all of your energy to just lift your head off of the pillow. I want you to know that there is nothing wrong with that.

Do what you can, when you can, with what you have.

That being said, I've tried really hard to use this (mostly) distraction-free time to set healthy habits in place. For me this meant keeping my bedtime and wake-up time consistent and implementing a workout routine. I'm thankful to have had this time to establish things that I know will better me in the long run.

What kind of hobbies or habits have you picked up while at home?