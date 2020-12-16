What ‘Home Alone’ Is Actually About

Home Alone is a treasured holiday classic, beloved by generations of families for its goofy pratfalls and sweet message about the power of family and the spirit of Christmas. But what is it really about?

Look beneath Macaulay Culkin’s adorable antics and the home invasion hijinks, you’ll see that the movie is actually a treatise on solipsism, the belief that the self is all that can be known to exist. Culkin’s Kevin McAllister is a textbook solipsist, and the film is a depiction of his self-obsession slowly giving way to his first taste of empathy and the consideration of people outside of himself. Kevin isn’t the put-upon innocent kid in the family who gets left behind on the Christmas vacation; he’s actually kind of a jerk.

Think we’re overthinking things? Before you put your hands on your face and let out a wild Macaulay Culkin scream, watch the video below and judge for yourself.

