What If Chick-Fil-A Created a New Slogan: ‘Eat Fewer Bats’

It may be the best temporary slogan we can all get behind: 'Eat Fewer Bats'. The satirical publication, The Babylon Bee brought some levity to these days with a fake marketing campaign for Chick-Fil-A: 'Eat Fewer Bats'.

As it is believed that the Coronavirus is derived from a human eating a bat, the new fake slogan could be meant to help prevent the spread of the Coronavirus, as it would change from Chick-Fil-A's current slogan, 'Eat Mor Chikin'. Promotions on billboards would apparently still appear with the restaurant chain's cow mascots.

While their restaurant dining rooms are closed due to the Covid-19 outbreak, Chick-Fil-A is still open for drive-thru and curbside pickup. You can also have Chick-Fil-A delivered through DoorDash, Grubhub, and Uber Eats.

Again, please note that Chick-Fil-A did not actually change their slogan, and the report is complete satire. We could all use a good laugh during these unprecedented times. But it is very much safe to assume that all Chick-Fil-A products are 100 percent 'bat-free'.