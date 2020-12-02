What is Cheyenne’s Favorite Christmas Song?

We all love Christmas songs and/or songs about the holiday season. There's a feeling of joy that's indescribable when you hear them. But what's everyone's favorite Christmas song? Does Cheyenne have a favorite Christmas song?

It seems that Wrens Kitchen has finally gotten to the bottom of the mystery of what everyone's favorite Christmas song is. By using heart rate tracking equipment, listeners' heart rates were analyzed while certain Christmas songs played to find out which ones are the songs that get us jacked for the holiday.

If this a true test of what songs register well, it's a wonder they didn't test these with focus groups for certain bands like Nickelback or Creed before they made their music careers known. But back to Christmas music; here are the top songs according to the heart rate study:

Johnny Mathis - Sleigh Ride Michael Buble - It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas Eartha Kitt - Santa Baby Mariah Carey - All I Want For Christmas is You Kelly Clarkson - Underneath the Tree Michael Buble - A Holly Jolly Christmas Gene Autry - Frosty the Snowman Andy Williams - The Most Wonderful Time of the Year Brenda Lee - Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree Band Aid - Do They Know It's Christmas 1984

Yes, Johnny Mathis' 1958 version of 'Sleigh Ride' had listeners heart rates pumping in the study. That was their jam. A true banger. The average heart rate for beats per minute per listener in the study for each song was a steady 67.4. 'Sleigh Ride' registered a 75.8, which was an increase of 8.4, higher than another other song registering on the list.

As for the rest of the list, how about Michael Buble showing up on the list twice? Kudos to the crooner for making that happen. You knew that Mariah Carey's 'All I Want For Christmas is You' had to show up on the list. That's a given, it's Mariah.

If it's me, I'd probably go with Brenda Lee's 'Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree' for the sole fact that I think of the fake party that Kevin McCallister created in 'Home Alone' to scare off the Sticky Bandits every time I hear it since that was blaring in the background during the scene. There's never been a better use of a Michael Jordan cardboard cutout.

For the record, the least liked Christmas song play for the survey is Justin Bieber's 'Mistletoe' so you know the study was on point.

As for Cheyenne, what do you think? What's your favorite Christmas or holiday season jam? Let us know and maybe we can create our own list.