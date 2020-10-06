What Is Wyoming’s Favorite ‘Classic’ TV Show?

If you are over the age 30 (40 to remember when television was really good) and way before the day of streaming services like Netflix and Hulu, we watched televisions the old fashion way. Matter of fact, we even had this awesome little booklet called TV Guide that told us exactly when and what channel are favorite shows came on.

Things are definitely different now, but the nostalgia of the TV series of old still fascinates the masses. A new study done by coventrydirect.com lists "America's Most Popular Classic TV Show In Every State".

Classic is almost an understatement for some of shows that made the list, because if it wasn't for television block like Nickelodeon’s Nick at Nite, I wouldn't even remember some of these.

Wyoming's favorite classic show actually surprised me. It was the sketch comedy show, "The Carol Bennett Show".

coventrydirect.com

Throughout the country overall, The Addams Family and The Brady Bunch were the two most popular classic televisions shows.

Click here to see the complete map.

Did any of your favorites make the list?