What Is Wyoming’s Go-To Comfort Food in This Pandemic?

A recent survey says many people are turning to food to get them through 2020.

When times get tough, we look for things to make us feel better. For many of us, that means finding things that remind us of home. Often times, that's food. I know that there are certain dishes out there that make me think of home. Chicken and dumplings is something that my mom made all of the time when I was growing up. It's a hearty, stick-to-your-bones dish that always takes me back to being a kid and brings me comfort.

According to a recent survey, 37 percent of people are eating comfort food on a daily basis. 38 percent said they are partaking every other day. The most common comfort food was revealed to be ice cream. Yum!

What's your go-to comfort food?

At the end of 2019, Reader's Digest compiled a list of the Best Comfort Food from Every State. I have a feeling that these dishes are being worn out in 2020 with this pandemic. Heck, even though my favorite comfort dish is a soup, I'm still enjoying it during the summer when I need it.

The publication determined that Cowboy cookies are the best comfort food Wyoming has to offer.

You may agree or disagree, but these recipes came from subscribers and readers of Reader's Digest. The editors then decided which recipes were best. In other words, take it with a grain of salt.

The recipe does sound pretty amazing though. These guys are loaded with coconut, pecans, oats, and chocolate chips. Plus, they're cookies... so you can't go wrong. I would probably add in some cinnamon though, just to set off all of those other flavors and make these cookies feel like a warm hug.

Tell us your favorite comfort food dish below.