What To Do About “Cat Hork?”

Meet Oswald and Wingnut, 2 rescue cats that my husband adopted even before he “adopted” me. They’re loving, adorable, cuddly, and they’re driving us nuts! Reason, "CAT HORK!"

We can’t seem to figure out what’s causing both of our cats to “yack” all over our carpets. We’ve switched their cat food at least a dozen times, and we’ve given them hair ball medicine, and even put a special ointment on their paws to help with hair ball issues. However, no matter what we do, they still manage to leave those “surprise horkings” all over our carpets.

We’ve not only invested in some highly expensive cat food to feed them in hopes it would help solve this problem,(which it hasn’t,) we’ve also invested in a carpet cleaner, as we’re having to use it much more that we ever imagined. No matter what we have to do, we’ll do it, because we love our cats, they’re more than just pets, they’re our family, but exactly WHAT to do remains a mystery.

Have you ever had cats that “horked” all over your carpets? Did you ever find a solution? By all means do share!