What to Do After a Tornado Strikes

While navigating a global pandemic, one cannot imagine adding a natural disaster into the mix, but that is the reality for many who have recently experienced tornados touching down in their hometowns.

If you and your loved ones have found yourselves in the path of a tornado, you are not alone and there is help out there for you. Experiencing a natural disaster, especially during the midst of an unprecedented crisis, can bring on a host of emotional, physical, and financial hardships. During such a stressful time, it is essential that you stay safe, educate yourself, and advocate for the support you need.