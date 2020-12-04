What To Do In Cheyenne This Weekend

There is a lot going on now until the end of the year, and I think we deserve a fun holiday season this year more than ever. Shout out to everyone organizing events and helping our community make it's way back.

Tonight-Dec 4th

Courtney Casner-One Woman Show

Head to Dillinger's tonight to check out Courtney Casner and enjoy some nice cocktails. It's a free show that kicks off at 8pm.

Saturday-Dec 5th

5th Annual Jingle Bell Jaunt 5k(Live And Virtual)

It was a bummer that the Running Of The Santas had to cancel, but you can still get your Jaunt on tomorrow. You can register here. Here's a description from Visit Cheyenne.

Join us for our 5th Annual Jingle Bell Jaunt as we raise money to eradicate polio worldwide and have fun and get fit at the same time! Run at Lion's Park with us, or at your home, back yard, wherever! Register online.

Visit The North Pole West

Visit Cheyenne has done an awesome job with this, check out the events that are on going starting Saturday.

Cheyenne has been transformed into a Western Winter Wonderland, with Santa's favorite stops open to the public. Explore Santa's Stables, his Watering Hole, the Pony Express Post Office, Mrs. Claus' Cookies, and Kringle Ranch at Little America. Look for the jolly guy himself to make appearances, and take your holiday pics at the numerous holiday "Elfie Stations." Kringle Ranch – 10:00 am – 5:00 pm, Santa break 1:30-2:00pm Stables – 10:00 am – 4:00 pm Post Office – 10:00 am – 5:00 pm, Pony Express pick-up times 11:30 am & 2:30 pm Cowboy Carolers – 10:00 am – 12:00 pm Cheyenne will be decked out each evening in holiday splendor. Take a drive through downtown from the Capitol to the Depot and around the corner, onto 15th Street and see how the businesses have come alive. A special lighting display brought to the city through the generous donations from Gary & Nancy Kelley, from Cheyenne, and Carol Meyers in memory of her husband Don, from Kimball, NE. There will be a downtown-centric and a community-wide window decorating contest, check back for more details.

Cheyenne Winter Farmer's Market

Get all your local goods from the Winter Farmer's Market, you might be able to find some gifts for those hard to buy for folks. This happens from 9am to 1pm at the Depot.

There are tons of things to do each and every weekend, let's make sure we take care of those that take care of us.