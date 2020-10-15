What To Do This Weekend

It’s really exciting that there are so many things going on every weekend that we can look forward to. It’s also spooky season, so we get to enjoy some entertainment of the haunted variety. Plus, there's a lot of food and drinks to go around this weekend, so you'll never be able to say "nothing is happening in Cheyenne". That's a bald-faced lie.

Ghost Fright-Seeing Tours

The October tradition continues this Friday and I cannot wait. I personally am planning to go next weekend, but there’s no time like the present if you’d like to go. Tickets are very reasonable and include a drink at Dillingers, a tour of the building, Magician Dan Jaspersen, and a charted Trolley Tour of the haunted streets of Cheyenne. Find out more info here.

Oktoberfest At Danielmark’s Brewery

Graffiti Cuisine will be in the house serving up some great food that will include Hunter Stew with homemade Spaetzel and German Carrots. If you order in advance you get a voucher for a beer from Danielmark’s.

OctoberFeast

Going on now through Saturday, enjoy Cheyenne’s Restaurant Week and tons of Oktoberfest-style foods throughout Cheyenne. Dine-in, carry out, whichever you choose, remember you’re supporting local restaurants. Find out more info here.

These three events are going to liven up the city for the weekend and I'm here for it. I can't wait to eat all the food and drink all the beer, at least at Danielmark's. Don't forget to book everything early so you won't feel left out if you didn't get to ride on the Trolley or get some great Hunter Stew.