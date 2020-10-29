What To Do This Weekend: Halloween Edition

It's Halloween weekend, it's spooky season, let's go! Ok, I'm calm now, but there are a lot of fun events happening this weekend all over Cheyenne. You'll absolutely not be able to say "nothing ever happens here". That'd be a lie.

Rocky Horror Picture Show: Shadowcast

I've already got my tickets for this and I cannot wait. First off, it's Rock Horror Picture Show, secondly, it's at the Atlas Theater, what better way to celebrate Halloween than watch a show at one of the most haunted places in Wyoming? Find out more info on the show and how to get tickets here.

Boos & Booze Halloween Pub Crawl

The Downtown District Authority teamed up with a whole list of local watering holes to make a fun pub crawl on Halloween. You can pick up a wristband from Freedom's Edge Brewing Company for $35, that'll give you access to enjoying some boos and booze inside and out.

Ghoulish Grub In Downtown Cheyenne

YES! A whole list of restaurants are getting you into the spooky feeling with some spooky dining options. You can get anything from eyeballs to spooky tacos. I'm here for it!

Downtown Trick Or Treating

The Downtown District Authority is hosting trick or treating with Downtown Cheyenne businesses. From 3-5 on Saturday, kids will have 50 different locations to score some candy from.

Not So Scary Halloween Bingo Night

The Laramie County Library System is putting on a virtual Halloween Bingo starting at 5 on Saturday. You could actually double dip if you're good with your time and trick or treat then go home and play bingo. Oh, man, that sounds fun, playing bingo, maybe having Hocus Pocus on in the background? Just spitballing here, but that sounds awesome!

There are plenty of spooky fun things going on this weekend that you should check out. Have a fun and SAFE Halloween!