What To Do This Weekend

We've almost made it to the weekend, take a deep breath and I promise it almost tastes like weekend air. Or maybe that just the crunchy leaves flying in. Either way, there are some fun things going on this weekend that you don't want to miss out on. I know it's a weekend before Halloween, but there is still a lot going on.

Ghost Fright-Seeing Tours

I hope you got your tickets for this already, they were moving fast! This is a great way to see parts of the Haunted Capitol on a nice ride around town. It starts at Dillinger's and then tours around town. You can find more info here.

Fright Night Film Festival

This film festival continues Friday night with the Exorcist! Catch one of the creepiest movies of all time on the big screen thanks to the Cheyenne Civic Center. You can find out more details here.

Live At The Lincoln With In The Whale

A cool punk rock band from Denver, and man do we miss concerts, right? Tickets are only 15 bucks and it's socially distant, so, why not? Bang your head, just don't mosh. Find out more info here.

An Evening With Daniel Jaspersen

A fun magic show at Dillinger's? I'll take it.

This is a magic & mentalism show designed for adults. 21 and over only. We gather around a table in the quiet privacy of Dillinger's new Speakeasy room, distanced but together.

This is happening Friday and Saturday, you can find more details here.

Ok, what are you waiting for? There's plenty to do this weekend, don't complain about it being boring. Concerts, tours and more. Let's do this!