What To Do This Weekend in Cheyenne

Another weekend approaches and we still have a ton of things to do to keep ourselves entertained. I mean, it's not as sexy as the special Halloween weekend, but, you'll still have plenty of events to choose from so you won't have to say, "Nothing happens here".

Comedy Night With Dominic Syracuse

Tomorrow night at the Metropolitan, you can enjoy comedy from Dominic Syracuse from 7:30 to 9:00 pm. Tickets are just $18.

Love Letters

The Cheyenne Little Theater is back at it. Tickets range from $10 to $22. This show kicks off tomorrow. Here's a description I found on Visit Cheyenne.

Andrew Makepeace Ladd III and Melissa Gardner, both born to wealth and position, are childhood friends whose lifelong correspondence shows the depth and complexity of romantic affection. This heartwarming story is a beautiful reflection of the life of two individuals and the connection they shared over a 50-year friendship.

Cheyenne Winter Farmer's Market

Starting Saturday, you'll be able to find all kinds of local goods from the Winter Farmer's Market, everything from local meat and veggies to coffee. Check it out this season at 121 West 15th St in Cheyenne.

Holidays 2020 Craft & Vendor Show

Holiday shopping, vendors, food, oh and did somebody say....SANTA! Free photos with Santa! He'll be here! They know him! Find this event at 9245 Chinook Dr. in Cheyenne.

The Inaugural Bar Buck Chili Cook-Off

Happening Saturday at Pine Bluffs Distilling, this should be a fun event with tons of chili to try. Here's a description from Visit Cheyenne.

Come join us for an afternoon of chili, drinks and raising money for Bar Bucks, which will go to families in need of food for the holidays. $15 per chili Entry (red, green, white) Contact Pine Bluffs Distilling to enter. $10 to be a taster of all the great chilis. $20 all you can drink beer! Silent auction items, card games, and a 50/50 raffle, plus some amazing cocktails.

We're only a couple of weeks away from Thanksgiving and the kick-off of the Old West Holidays which will give us something to do every week leading up to Christmas.