What To Do This Weekend in Cheyenne

As we gear up toward the holidays and life is going to go by faster than it has all year, we still have plenty of things going on around Cheyenne that you'll be more than happy to enjoy. It's my events guarantee. You're guaranteed to enjoy the events going on, or you're probably terrible at parties. Let's see what we have to look forward to.

Dueling Pianos

Oh man, these are so much fun. I love going to stuff like this, especially when they berate you into coming on stage and picking on you. It's great stuff. They probably won't do that here, so you'll be able to enjoy your cocktail while listening to some great music at The Metropolitan. Tickets are only 20 bucks, it's a 21 and up only show and you can get your tickets here.

Love Letters

More fun from the Cheyenne Little Theater to check out, this show is wrapping up this weekend, so it's a great time to check out a play. You can find out more info here.



Wheeler Chair Getaway Drivers

Nothing beats a free rock show at Alf's Pub from 8p-12am on a Friday night.

Lots of fun going on this weekend. If you plan your life well enough, I think you can hit up all of these events. You should get a medal or something for that. The best way to enjoy these shows is to also make sure to hit up a local restaurant, bar or brewery. Just my own personal opinion.