What To Do This Weekend in Cheyenne

We'll be enjoying Thanksgiving next week, but that's next week, we have stuff to enjoy this week to get us there. So much so, that you won't be able to complain that nothing is going on in town. That would be a lie.

Tinsel Through Time

The Historic Governor's Mansion is decorated to the nines with holiday cheer. The Opening is set for Friday and you can walk through time from 11 am to 7 pm. Regular hours start next week, Wednesday through Saturday 9 am-5 pm.

Downtown Holiday Lighting Celebration

Take the last cup of cheer and have another! The festivities start at 4:30 and run through 7:30 with a light show on Saturday. Here's a description from Visit Cheyenne.

Join us along Capitol Avenue from the Wyoming State Capitol to the Historic Depot Plaza for a first-ever hanging of the wreaths and lighting of the city. Cowboys and cowgirls will be bringing wreaths into town and handing them to City, County, and State officials to festively hang on light poles. Once the wreaths are hung, witness as the streetlights are all lit in unison signaling the beginning of the season! The 3D Projection show on the Depot will top the whole night off in amazing style.

Country Christmas Craft & Gift Show

This is happening Saturday from 9 am to 3 pm at the Laramie County Fair Complex. You'll be able to find some nice stocking stuffers here.

All kinds of fun is happening this weekend in Cheyenne, you'll clearly be able to get yourself into the holiday spirit with all the events! Especially with the kick-off of the Old West Holiday. Where's the eggnog?