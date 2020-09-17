What To Do This Weekend in Cheyenne

It’s another one of those weeks where we have a lot of opportunities to enjoy ourselves out and about, albeit in a socially distant way. It’s been tough this year with almost every event being cancelled, but, hey, we have these things that we can do to get out of the house, clear our heads and feel somewhat normal.

Cheyenne Celtic Festival

This should be fun, it’s happening in a couple locations this year, part of the competition will be held outside of the depot for the Highlander Strength Competition, while Dunbar Field at Lions Park will hold the rest of the festivities.

Cheyenne Fall Fest

Ah! Fall Fest, give me all the cider! Here’s what their Facebook Event says

Come join the fun! This year, we'll have about 100 crafters and vendors at Fall Fest! Don't forget, entry is FREE! Parking is FREE! Plus we have a free hayrides, and lots of fun and entertainment for everyone! Saturday, September 19th from 10am - 4pm at 1461 Obsidian Road, Cheyenne. Follow the signs east of town!

Shawn Dubie Memorial Rodeo

A rodeo this year? Let’s go! Here are the details from CFD.

Shawn Dubie is a former rodeo athlete at LCCC who competed for the Golden Eagles’ rodeo team in 1987 and 1988. Dubie tragically passed away as a result of injuries sustained at the Greeley Independence Stampede. Laramie Country Community College named the annual rodeo in his honor. The 2020 Shawn Dubie Memorial Rodeo will begin at 4 p.m. on both Friday, September 18, and Saturday, September 19, concluding with the final performance at 11 a.m on Sunday, September 20. General admission for the event is $10 for the general public. Due to efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 Ticket for the Shawn Dubie Memorial Rodeo are only available online at golccc.com. Seating will be in pods to ensure social distancing.

The Song Remains The Same

Taking you back to the best days of Led Zepplin as they rocked out Madison Square Garden. This is happening at the Cheyenne Civic Center Friday night with tickets just $8!

Here’s the description from Visit Cheyenne:

They said we can’t have concerts so what if we said you could hang out in 1973 with Led Zeppelin one more time? Filmed over a three day run at Madison Square Garden, this concert film will take you back to the height of legendary Zeppelin. With mind-blowing concert footage, backstage shenanigans and a few bizarre fantasy sequences in between, (because, Zeppelin) The Song Remains the Same is a larger than life experience you don’t want to miss. Trust us, if you’ve only seen it in your living room through your TV speakers or Cerwin Vegas… you haven’t really seen it.

No matter what you’re feeling, you have tons of options to have some entertainment this weekend.