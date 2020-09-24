What To Do This Weekend

It’s another weekend and we still have things to do, Cheyenne is alive and well! But, what to do? Watch football or venture out and spend the weekend doing things in a socially distant manner.

Downtown Community Cleanup

DDA has stepped up to try and beautify Downtown while we still have some warm weather left. It’s going on from 8am-10am in the City Parking Lot. Get this, after, you can get a beer discount! Here are the details from their Facebook Event.

Many hands make light work - especially for a good cause! All volunteers will receive $1 off their first beer at Freedom's Edge Brewing Company, $.50 off their first beer at Danielmark's Brewing and/or can redeem a drink special at The Hawthorn Tree. If you're unable to help, please consider donating supplies (trash bags, work gloves, bottled water, brooms, dust pans, etc.) Supplies can be dropped off at Freedom's Edge Brewing Co. (1509 Pioneer Avenue) Be a part of the solution - not pollution!

Oktoberfest At Black Tooth Brewery

This is going to be awesome! The traditional Oktoberfest in Munich has been cancelled, but Black Tooth has picked up the mantle to lead the way to great beer and lederhosens!

Here is their description on Facebook, One word, Oktoberfest!!! Steins. Boots. German food & music. Oktoberfest Marzen. German Premium Pilsner. Costumes (you're welcome ). Laughs. Space to party (O'Neil Ave blocked off). Raffle tickets. Just a damn good time (you deserve it). 32oz Steins available for purchase

($25.00 per stein, includes 2 tokens/fills) 16oz Boots available for purchase

($18.00 per boot, includes 3 tokens/fills) **Steins & Boots only allowed INSIDE the taproom (plastic cups provided for open container outside)** Raffle tickets: 1 for $5.00; 5 for $20.00

(BTB merchandise up for grabs; drawings at 2pm, 5pm, and 8pm)

The Complete Works Of William Shakespeare

The Cheyenne Little Theater is rolling into their second weekend of the show, which means, they have to have it down pat and ready for you to enjoy! Here’s a description from Visit Cheyenne.

All 37 plays in 97 minutes! Three madcap actors weave their wicked way through all of Shakespeare's comedies, histories, and tragedies in one wild ride that will leave you breathless and helpless with laughter. An irreverent, fast-paced romp through the Bard's plays, The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) was London's longest-running comedy! Fridays and Saturdays 7:30 pm, Sunday 2 pm. Online tickets not available.

So many things going on this weekend, you wont be able to say, ugh, nothing happens here. That’d be a lie.