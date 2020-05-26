During a time when most people throughout the country have had to stay at home, a lot of people choose to pass the time by binge-watching their favorite shows on their given streaming platforms. Now we know what show(s) each state has been watching the most.

A recent survey from CableTV.com was conducted to find out what TV show(s) each state has been watching since the onset of the Covid-19 outbreak and it turns out that Wyoming has two go-to shows during these strange times. 'Grey's Anatomy' and 'Supernatural' tied for the show that Wyoming watches the most.

Wyoming was also one of 12 states that had an odd show combo that came from the result of the survey as the preferred binge-watch shows from that state. I mean, it's not like you can expect a 'Grey's Anatomy/Supernatural' crossover anytime in the near future. Especially since 'Grey's Anatomy' kills off lots of main characters while it's pretty much impossible to kill off main characters in 'Supernatural'. If you follow either show's storyline, then you get what that means.

Then again, at least it's not the most polarizing of two shows to be the most binge-watched of any state. In Missouri, 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' and 'Ozark' are the most binge-watched during the Covid-19 outbreak. Those two shows seem very much like polar opposites. There was definitely never a Fresh Prince episode when Will and Carlton got caught money laundering by Uncle Phil.

Click here to find out what the rest of the states across the U.S. are watching. You might just get an idea for your next show to binge-watch.