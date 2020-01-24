What You Can Do to Avoid the Flu in Wyoming

The latest reports from the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) say that influenza infections, AKA the flu, are widespread in Wyoming during January 2020. The WHD says that healthcare providers in 22 Wyoming counties reported influenza or influenza-like illness activity last week.

Influenza is a contagious, respiratory illness caused by a virus. Symptoms include fever, headache, extreme tiredness, dry cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, and muscle aches.

The WHD says that flu is especially dangerous for "...persons at higher risk for flu complications such as young children, older adults, persons with chronic medical conditions, persons with challenged immune systems, pregnant women, persons less than 19 years of age who are on long-term aspirin therapy for other conditions, those who are extremely overweight, and residents of nursing homes or other chronic-care facilities."

To slow or prevent the spread of influenza your home:

Get a seasonal flu vaccine Wash your hands frequently Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze Stay home from work, school, daycare, and errands when you are ill Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth Practice other good health habits - Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces at home, work or school, especially when someone is ill. Get plenty of sleep, be physically active, manage your stress, drink plenty of fluids, and eat nutritious food.

“Every season we see serious illnesses, hospitalizations and deaths in Wyoming due to flu,” Dr. Alexia Harrist, state health officer, and state epidemiologist with WDH said. “Influenza should never be overlooked or accepted as a minor problem.”