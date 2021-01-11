Everything You Need to Know Before Watching ‘WandaVision’

It’s been more than a year since we saw Wanda or Vision in Avengers: Endgame, and it’s been even longer since a lot of the key events in their onscreen lives. So before WandaVision premieres on Disney+, officially kicking off Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you might want a bit of a refresher on how we got here, with Wanda and Vision living together in some strange world seemingly built out of out sitcoms from the past.

To remind yourself of Wanda and Vision’s long history through the MCU — or to catch up with any part of it the story you missed the first time around — ScreenCrush made the following video recap of WandaVision before WandaVision. It shows how the earliest days of the Marvel Cinematic Universe planted the seeds for the characters — when Tony Stark first introduced his artificial intelligence named J.A.R.V.I.S. and sold weapons of war around the world which eventually wound up destroying a small country named Sokovia — and how they eventually fell in love.

If you liked this video recapping Wanda and Vision’s stories up to WandaVision, check out more of our videos below, including our explanation of the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline, our video on all of the biggest Marvel Cinematic Universe plot holes (and their potential explanations), and how the Fantastic Four might be seamlessly interwoven into the existing Marvel Cinematic Universe. Plus, there’s tons more over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. WandaVision airs weekly on Disney+.