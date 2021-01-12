What’s Cheyenne’s Favorite Pizza Place?
Welcome to National Pizza Week! This is something you can't put in a box just for one year, we should celebrate and remember consistently. I made a post on our Facebook page yesterday asking what everyone's favorite pizza place in Cheyenne is, and you did not disappoint. First off, there are plenty of places I need to try now, and secondly, one of my favorites was mentioned a lot.
25 great Cheyenne locals let me know where to go. And that was to a pizza place. Not somewhere else you'd think I'd be told. Anyway, there were a lot of suggestions here. I'll break them down with the least to most mentions.
- Godfather's Pizza off Yellowstone kicks off our list. Apparently, they have a great Taco Pizza.
- Bella Fuoco had several responses on our list.
- Grandpa's Downtown Pizzeria is back! And also made this list.
- L'Osteria Mondello Itallian Bistro And Pizzeria was very popular on this list.
- Hambones has snuck it's way toward the top of this list. This might be my personal favorite for takeout.
- Parkway Pizza takes the top spot for pizza in Cheyenne and they aren't wrong. A giant pie from there makes for a great dinner and lunch the next day.
I'll apologize in advance if you're favorite didn't make the list. We had some great suggestions come through. I learned a lot by reading the comments about the pizza places. It's almost like I'm a pizza historian now. Thank you!