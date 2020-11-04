What’s The Most Popular Thanksgiving Side In Wyoming?

In the event that anyone forgot, Thanksgiving is coming up and it is BEFORE Christmas. Just putting that out there. If you're like me, you've been dreaming of turkey legs dancing in your head since the clock struck Midnight November 1st. The website Zippia did some research on what Thanksgiving side each state loves the most. I honestly figured it'd be rolls or mashed potatoes all across the country and that was not true, though, 10 of 50 states are team mashed taters.

Using Google Trends, we determined what Thanksgiving side each state eats a disproportionate amount of. We examined over 20 Thanksgiving classics. Some controversial decisions were made, including counting gravy as a side. However, since it’s not a main dish and hopefully isn’t being consumed as a beverage, our hands were tied. Sorry if your family has an uncommon tradition of shrimp cocktails, Red Lobster Cheddar biscuits, or whatever oddity for Turkey day.

Gravy is a side? No, no it isn't. That may be the most controversial thing you read today. Gravy is an accessory, not a side. But, let's take a look around the Cowboy State to see what people are doubling up on their plates while they watch football later this month.

Colorado is team Mashed Potatoes along with Montana, while you'd think Idaho would also, they're all about Green Bean Casserole, and so is Nebraska. Utah owns my heart with Rolls and South Dakota is all about Crescent Rolls. But what about us? Wyoming is apparently all about Brown Gravy. I have so many thoughts on this, but I'll keep them to myself. I'll just keep reading that part of the quote about they're assuming people aren't drinking it. Which, if you are, well, ok, good on you, you really like it...

What is your favorite side?