What’s The Most Up And Coming City For Job Seekers In Wyoming?

We see a ton of data on what states or cities are doing well with respect to jobs, but we don't think about what's popping up on the horizon. If you're looking for a change of pace, maybe location, the website Zippia has your back. They dug in to find Up and Coming cities for new jobs in each state. Here's how they found it.

To determine the most up and coming cities for job seekers, we sought to find the cities that have seen the largest increase in wages– along with a steady decrease in unemployment. All of our data came from the most recent 5-year Census ACS, and was then compared with the 2nd most recent ACS report. While the unemployment rates do not reflect fluctuations in unemployment from the pandemic, they do give a picture of the overall economic health of the region. Only census-designated places with a working population of over 20,000 were looked at in our study.

Via Zippia

Taking a look around the Cowboy State, we don't have to go too far to find that Fort Collins is the big overachiever in Colorado and Omaha holds the spot in Nebraska. But what about Wyoming? It looks like Laramie is up and coming. That would make sense with the school, pending on if and when things get back to normal. Tons of education-related jobs could roll out of the small town.

What do you think, is Laramie an up and comer for the job market?