What’s The Oldest Business in Wyoming?

They say that restaurants are one of the most risky business opportunities you can take on. So what went right in the Cowboy State that helped a restaurant become the longest-running business? A recent article from Work and Money put together the oldest businesses in all 50 states, and the Wyoming business highlighted might surprise you.

No, it's not a hotel from the frontier days, or a bar that claims to be where the Bucket of Blood gang was caught.

In Wyoming, the oldest business, having been founded in 1862, is Miners and Stockmen's Steakhouse and Spirits in Hartville, Wyo. Of course, Hartville is only home to about 60 residents, but at least one resident in the Miners and Stockmen's building may be left over from the days of it's founding. It's reportedly haunted by a piano-playing ghost. I guess they offer more than one kind of "spirit."

Our neighbors in Colorado have a slightly older grocery and general store in Costilla called the "R&R Market," that was founded in 1857. Montana sports an 1863 founded saloon that has had previous lives as grocery and liquor stores before finally becoming a saloon in the 1940s.