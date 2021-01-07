What’s Trending Thursday, Wyoming And Beyond

Don't worry, I'm not going to talk about anything that happened yesterday in DC. This is a politic free vacation from all of that. Though, you might see something that may make you saw, what? Really? So, you're warned.

Trending Nationally

Do you remember the days of getting to go into a video store and pick something off the shelf? Well, Blockbuster has been out of business, for the most part for a decade. Family Video is now, finally following suit as they're set to close their remaining stores.

With The Office going to Peacock, their new pricing is somewhat mostly based on how much you watch of The Office. If you're cool with just watching the first couple of seasons, it's free. If you want to watch them all, it's either 5 or 10 bucks. But, let's be honest, they should discount the last two seasons, they were terrible.

A Bill that is to be voted on in Utah will allow students to take Mental Health days that won't be negatively counted against them. Currently, students CAN miss due to mental health reasons, but it's considered an unexcused absence.

Trending Locally

According to a TikTok creator, Kanye West and Jeffree Star are having an affair. What? Yeah. A lot of it is speculation. But, this could be Wyoming's next Power Couple. Kanye is about to be single and ready to mingle, maybe it's a good thing for both of them? Who knows.

If you were wondering who else would be leaving their post with the Denver Broncos, after John Elway's announcement earlier this week, CEO Joe Ellis says he's out in 2022, so giving himself another porous season with the team before he bounces. Cool.

And finally, in a means to offset a depleted budget, Wyoming State Parks have raised their fees for 2021, beginning January 1st. While this may hit your pocketbook for camping, Wyomingites will still get first dibs on camping in Wyoming State parks the 1st-7th of each month.

See, that wasn't so bad.