What’s Wyoming’s Most Popular Christmas Treat?

When it comes time for the holiday season, what Christmas treat is your favorite? Everyone has their own preference at what their guilty pleasure is whether you're celebrating with family or at a (relatively small for safety) Christmas party. But what would you think Wyoming's favorite Christmas treat is?

Zippia recently compiled the results of every states favorite Christmas treat, according to Google trends. It seems that Wyoming is in a league of their own when it comes to their holiday treat, as we were the only state to choose Egg Nog. Arizona was the only other state to choose a liquid as their preference as they picked Hot Chocolate. At least ours has a little more of a kick to it. It has alcohol, that's what I mean.

In terms of the most popular Christmas treat, it was Cheesecake, which sounds amazing in any way, shape, or form. A total of nine states picked Cheesecake as their favorite Christmas treat, and it's one of those that doesn't even need to be served seasonally (like Egg Nog). Speaking of cakes, 20 states total, including the ones that preferred Cheesecake, picked some form of cake. Red Velvet Cake was also popular to an extent, but then again, when isn't Red Velvet Cake popular.

Apparently 12 states picked a form of candy, most of it seasonal. That is, unless you're someone like Utah, who picked Jolly Ranchers, or Washington state, who picked Skittles. Alaska picked M&Ms, but I mean that's chocolate so, close enough maybe?

At least Wyoming's makes you feel a little good when you have it, given the alcohol content. Maybe your personal preference isn't Egg Nog, but regardless of whatever it is, enjoy it to the fullest as Christmas will be here before you know it!