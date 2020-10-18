Wheatland Vs. Torrington Football 10-26-20 [VIDEO]

In a pivotal 2A match-up on Friday, Torrington overwhelmed Wheatland at Wiseman field 33-6 to get to 6-2 on the year with Wheatland falling to 6-2 overall. The Blazers used a trick play for a touchdown in the 3rd quarter, with Trace Floyd the recipient of the pass which ended up as a 72 yard TD play. So Torrington is in line for a #1 or #2 seed in the playoffs while the Bulldogs will be looking at a #3 or #4 seed. We have some video of that contest on Friday from Torrington. Take a look!

