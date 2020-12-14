When Can Wyoming Citizens Expect to Get Their COVID-19 Vaccine

As the first doses of the recently approved COVID-19 vaccine from Phizer are being sent out, the question now becomes, when can I get mine?

The whole process is shaping up to be the biggest vaccination project in US history. The first vaccine doses that make it to Wyoming are earmarked for healthcare professionals and vulnerable nursing home populations. The first doses of the two-dose treatment should be given to those groups before the end of the year.

If you want to know where you probably are in the line, The New York Times has an interactive tool that will give you an idea. You tell it your age, your county, and if you are in a vulnerable group; and the toll will let you know where you could be in line.

For example, what if you are a 45-year-old person in Laramie County, Wyoming, who does not work in healthcare or teaching, are not a first responder, and don't have any Covid-related health risks?

Here is what the tool says:

Based on your risk profile, we believe you’re in line behind 268.7 million people across the United States. When it comes to Wyoming, we think you’re behind 479,200 others who are at higher risk in your state. And in Laramie County, you’re behind 81,400 others. These are just estimates and the line may ultimately be shorter. The order isn’t yet finalized and children could be skipped entirely if the vaccine isn’t approved for people under 18.

For most of us, especially if you are relatively healthy, it could be well into 2021 before we get our shot at a shot. The Times reports that the basic priority list for distribution looks like this:

Healthcare Workers Nursing Home Patients First Responders At-Risk Individuals Non-Nursing Home Elderly Essential Workers Teachers Homeless Individuals Prisoners Young Adults Children Under 18 Other Essential Workers Others Keep in mind that this is all estimates. Distribution plans are not final and could change as more doses are available, and more vaccines are approved.

In the meantime keep being as safe as you can. Mask up, avoid large groups and indoor crowds, wash your hands, and all that stuff. Sumer 2021 is looking up.

