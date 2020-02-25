New ‘No Time to Die’ Featurette Reveals Film’s Full Timeline

The latest clip from James Bond’s 25 film adventure, No Time to Die, isn’t a trailer per se, but it does give you a look at a bunch of scenes from the film, as well as some new behind-the-scenes footage, all narrated by director Cary Fukunaga. The big bit of information in here revealed by Fukunaga is that the character has had “five years of retirement” since Spectre, the previous 007 film. It was released in 2015, so basically James Bond is aging in real time — something that almost never happens in this franchise, since the actor playing him changes so often.

Fukunaga also says his movie is also very much about Bond struggling to adapt to a new world of espionage with new rules (something that he was doing in Skyfall and Spectre as well, but whatever). It also makes it very clear this is the final Daniel Craig Bond film, so you better enjoy him while he’s around.

Here’s the new Fukunaga featurette:

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

No Time to Die opens in theaters on April 10, 2020.