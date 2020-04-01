‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4 Returns This May

Get ready for round two of Season 4 of Rick and Morty, returning May 3 at 11:30PM EST on Adult Swim. At the end of 2019, we got the first five episodes of the new season, but haven’t seen any new Rick and Morty episodes from show creators Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon since then. Sure, there was that recent Rick and Morty anime short, but we still want to know what on earth the two are getting themselves up to in Season 4. Now, Adult Swim has dropped a new trailer for the second half of the current season. Buckle up — it looks like it’s gonna be one wild ride:

The new trailer has a lot to unpack. In its approximately 90-second runtime, there’s an overwhelming amount of new information that leaves a lot open to interpretation. There appears to be some sort of alternate universe where Summer rules an alien race, and Rick and Morty have to blend in with the aliens to avoid being caught. Also, Rick and Morty get some cool new armor straight out of the 1979 Japanese animated series Mobile Suit Gundam.

All in all, the new trailer whets our appetite for what’s to come for the dynamic duo. With so many productions delayed due to coronavirus, it’ll be exciting to have something new to watch. Until then, you can catch up by watching the first three complete seasons of Rick and Morty on Hulu.