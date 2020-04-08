When It Comes to the Most Stressed States…Wyoming’s Doin’ Okay

Given that a pandemic has broken out, there's a chance that in our lifetime, this may be the most stressed out that society has been collectively. As for how each state's doing when it comes to stress, Wyoming seems to be holding its own.

Our friends at WalletHub recently released a list of the most and least stressed states in the U.S. The study used 41 stress factors total to come up with the results. As a result, Wyoming is the 28th most stressed out state in the U.S. All things considered, that's not so bad. We're pretty much in the middle of the pack.

Among key determining factors were the following along with our state's ranking for each:

Work Related Stress (2nd)

Money Related Stress (44th)

Family Related Stress (39th)

Health & Safety Related Stress (31st)

For the most part, we're pretty chill. The Work Related Stress kind of took up back towards the middle of the ranks. Wyoming also ranked 3rd overall in most average hours worked per week, which factored into that statistic.

As for states that are the most stressed, Louisiana took the top spot, while Mississippi, New Mexico, Arkansas, and West Virginia rounded out the five most stressed states. The least stressed states are Utah, Iowa, South Dakota, North Dakota, with Minnesota taking the honor of least stressed state in the U.S.

For a glimpse of each state's ranking, check out the map below: