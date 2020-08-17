With Wyoming's 2020 Primary Election on Tuesday, August 18, we thought now might be a good time to go over the nuts and bolts of casting your ballot if you haven't already voted.

First of all, unlike many areas of Wyoming, Laramie County voters can choose from seven different voting centers in which to cast a ballot.

According to the Laramie County Clerk's website, the locations are as follows:

David R Romero Park, 1317 Parsley Blvd.

Storey Gym, 2811 House Ave.

Cheyenne Frontier Days Event Center, 1230 W. 8th Ave.

North Christian Church, 2015 Tranquility Rd.

Laramie Co. Community College, CCI Bldg., 1400 E College Dr.

Event Center at Archer, 3801 Archer Parkway

Pine Bluffs Community Center, 708 Lawson St.

County Clerk Debra Lee says the polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m., although people who are in line to vote at 7 p.m. will not be turned away. Voters can register at the polls on election day. Social distancing guidelines will be in effect at all voting centers, and crowds of people will not be allowed to congregate.

Under current Wyoming law, registered Democrats will be given Democratic ballots and registered Republicans will be given Republican primary election ballots.

However, unlike some other states, people can change their party registration on primary election day. So, for example, a registered Democrat can switch parties and vote in the GOP primary election (or vice-versa). People who are not registered with a political party cannot vote in party primaries.

That means that Cheyenne residents who are not affiliated with a political party will only be able to vote in non-partisan races on the ballot, or, in other words, for Mayor of Cheyenne and the Cheyenne City Council. Residents of the county who are not registered with a political party will not have any races to vote in on Tuesday.

We spoke with Laramie County Clerk Debra Lee on Monday about all things voting-related. The audio of that interview is attached below.