Where Does Wyoming’s School System Rank in the Nation?

As the school year for fall 2020 approaches, there's many things that are still being discussed throughout the nation, especially involving the issue of Covid-19. But aside from those discussions, where do the states' school system rank when compared to each other?

WalletHub released a list showing where each state's school system ranks and Wyoming showed up on the top...half of the list. In fact, Wyoming ranked 19th overall, which of course, makes the top 20.

The research used 33 key metrics overall to determine the rankings such as dropout rates, math test scores, reading test scores, SAT scores, ACT scores, pupil-teacher ratio, percentage of threatened/injured high school students, and bullying incident rate to name a few. In larger categories based on quality and safety, Wyoming ranked 20th and 18th, respectively.

Our neighbors to the south in Colorado finished 17th overall while to our west, Utah finished 18th. Massachusetts, Connecticut, and New Jersey finished as the top three while Arizona, Louisiana, and New Mexico finished in the bottom three. To find out where all other states ranked, check out the map below.