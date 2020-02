Get into a summer frame of mind and start planning for this year's camping season with this handy tool we found.

Wyoming is full of wonderful spots to live in nature, if only for a few days. The website Freecampsites.net has gathered info on free places you can camp in the Cowboy State.

From campgrounds to overnight RV spots, you'll find a place to camp. It'll even show you pay and permit-based campsites.