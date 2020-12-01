2020 has not worked out how James Bond fans (or, y’know, anyone) would have wanted. The 25th Bond film, No Time to Die, was supposed to open back in April. Instead, it’s been delayed twice by the coronavirus pandemic, and now the earliest anyone will see it is next year.

If the lack of a new 007 adventure has left you shaken and/or stirred, there’s at least this: NBCUniversal’s new streaming service, Peacock, will have half of the other 24 movies in the Bond series, available for any and all Christmas Bond binges. It’s like eating your feelings, but with spy movies.

The Bond films Peacock will be streaming are...

From Russia With Love (1963)

Goldfinger (1964)

You Only Live Twice (1967)

Diamonds Are Forever (1971)

The Man With the Golden Gun (1974)

Octopussy (1983)

Licence to Kill (1989)

GoldenEye (1995)

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)

The World Is Not Enough (1999)

Casino Royale (2006)

Quantum of Solace (2008)

They’re not all winners, but you do get the two best 007 movies featuring the late Sean Connery, one of Roger Moore’s most underrated Bonds, Pierce Brosnan’s awesome GoldenEye, and the first two chapters of Daniel Craig’s reinvention of the character. It’s not quite the ideal Bond viewing order — you can see the 10 movies I’d recommend you watch for that here — but it’s a pretty decent batch.

The Bond titles start streaming on Peacock on December 4. No Time to Die is currently scheduled to open in theaters on April 2, 2021.