Where To Vote on Election Day in Laramie County

We've been building to this day for a while now, the general election of 2020. The date is November 3, 2020. Polls in Wyoming will be open on election day from 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM Mountain Time.

In Laramie County, Wyoming voters can cast their ballot at one of seven official Vote Centers. Voters can use whichever voting center is most convenient for them. Voters can use this map from the Laramie County clerk's office to find one near them.

The voting centers in Laramie County are:

David R Romero Park, 1317 Parsley Blvd.

Storey Gym, 2811 House Ave.

Cheyenne Frontier Days Event Center, 1230 W. 8th Ave.

North Christian Church, 2015 Tranquility Rd.

Laramie Co. Community College, CCI Bldg., 1400 E College Dr.

Event Center at Archer, 3801 Archer Parkway

Pine Bluffs Community Center, 708 Lawson St.

If someone is not yet registered to vote in Laramie County, Wyoming law says people must be allowed to register at any Vote Center on Election Day. If that is the case, one needs to Bring their Wyoming driver's license or government-issued ID. Find voter registration info here.

Along with the 2020 presidential election, voters in Wyoming will be electing a new US Senator to replace retiring Wyoming Senator Mike Enzi. Voters will also be voting for the state's lone representative in the US House of Representatives. Several seats in the Wyoming state legislature are also up for election.



In Cheyenne, several city council seats are going in front of voters, as well as choosing a new mayor for the Captial City.

Here is an interactive Laramie County map which will allow voters to search for their ballot information.