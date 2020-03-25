Several states are taking aggressive stances in legally enforcing 'social distancing', as recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Wallethub has put together a list of how states rank based on how aggressive they are in battling Covid-19.

In an updated ranking, Wyoming came in at 32nd out of 51 (50 states along with Washington, D.C.). This came as an updated ranking after a prior study had Wyoming ranked 51st.

The CDC's recommendations have been taken to the next level by some states with the closing of small businesses, banning large social gatherings, closing schools, as well as 'shelter-in-place' in some circumstances.

Measures that were considered in their ranking include tested Covid-19 cases per capita, the uninsured population, and state legislation on the pandemic. Wyoming ranks 26th overall when it comes to the category of 'Prevention & Containment' while ranking 42nd overall in terms of 'Economic Impact'. Wyoming also ties for 1st when it comes to 'highest total public health emergency preparedness funding per capita', but unfortunately, 48th in highest accommodation in food services, arts, entertainment, and recreation per capita.'

While social distancing may not be the most fun for some, it's definitely a step that needs to be taken in order to help 'flatten the curve'.

You can view the map of how each state ranks here.